Delta Gov 2023: Crisis Eminent In Delta PDP Over Adoption Of Aspirants

LAGOS APRIL 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Delta State chapter, is facing a serious crisis over the choice of its governorship candidate in the 2023 election.

This may not be unconnected with the adoption of aspirants from the Delta Central senatorial district where the position has been zoned to.

While the Urhobo Progressive Union, (UPU), Delta Central Senatorial District, has adopted Olorogun David Edevbie as its preferred and sole PDP candidate for the state governorship election come 2023, PDP Leaders and Stakeholders Forum in Delta South has reiterated its support for the governorship aspiration of Sheriff Oborevwori.

In the statement titled “Delta State Governorship 2023: Our Stand; Our Choice,” the UPU said the choice of Edevbie was based on a rigorous engagement with all Delta Central PDP aspirants for the governorship position from which he emerged as the best.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday, by the supreme governing body of Urhobo nation, Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU) and signed by Olorogun, Moses Oghenerume Taiga, president-general, Chief Capt Anthony Onoharigho, 1st deputy president-general, Chief Godwin Notoma, chairman, Forum of Presidents-General of the 24 Urhobo Kingdoms, Dame Mrs Christy Siakpere, president, UPU Women Wing and Comrade Ovie Ebireri, president, UPU Youth Wing.

The UPU also apologised and pleaded with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to forgive Edevbie for any wrong for which he might have been angry with him and allow the Urhobo nation to present their best and preferred choice in the overall interest of the development of the state.

“After thoroughly examining and analysing all the aspirants, we have, however, reached the consensus that Olorogun David Edevbie is the best person for the job at this time. Over time he has acquired impressive public sector experience, both locally in Delta State and federal governments, and prior outstanding international development finance experience,” the statement said.

However, Oborevwori who is the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and national deputy chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, is one of the aspirants on the platform of the PDP.

The resolve of the PDP leaders to stick with Oborevwori at a meeting in Asaba on Friday is stemmed from their belief in his ability to provide meaningful leadership for the state in 2023 and to continue with the good works of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Addressing the gathering, chairman of the forum, Chief Mike Loyibo also reiterated the forum’s support for the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to finish strong in 2023.

Loyibo said, “This is a consultative meeting of the party in Delta South. And you know, Delta South has remained the strongest hold of the PDP over the years. We have agreed to go with Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oborevwori and ensure that he clinches the ticket of the party. As leaders, again we are reiterating our stance for Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

