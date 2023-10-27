Delta Civil Servant Sentenced To Death Regains Freedom In Okere Prison

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A civil servant in Delta State who had been sentenced to death has been set free at the Warri Correctional Centre by an amnesty judge from Abuja.

While narrating his ordeal that got him jailed, the lucky man said some years ago, he was transfered from his base in Rivers State and made a supervisor in his new place of assignment in Asaba.

On the sad day, while returning home, and excited about the news of his wife who had delivered a baby boy, he ran into some group of people, believed to be returning from prayers, and killing four of them on the spot, around Mariam Babangida Way in Asaba.

He explained that the brake of his car failed to apply.

“I was almost lynched to death by angry mob, but for some police patrol team who rescued me. The matter was charged to court and it was upheld to be a murdered case, as I had no driving licence,” he said.

Speaking further, he explained how he was sentenced to death and taken to Kwale prison.

“Later on, I was transfered to Warri Correctional Centre after the prison at Kwale got burnt,” he said.

The freed civil servant explained that “usually, when a judge wears his red gown, at the verge of signing for the condemnation of inmates, they rarely ask about their offences, but this case was different.

“After asking some of us about our offences, the judge signed the execution of all 24 inmates, but mine.

“On getting to my turn, I narrated my story and the judge said my case ought to be manslaughter and not a murder.

“I was supposed to pay a fine that ran into hundreds of thousands, but after calculating the years I had spent in prison, the judge released me without paying a dime.”

As at the time of filling in this report, the freed inmate was making plans to reunite with his wife and child who was barely three months before he was imprisoned.

“As I speak to you, my family have already given up on me, except for my mother who have been praying for me. They are unaware that I have regained my freedom as they have been told that I will eventually die by firing squad,” he said.

“I will resume work after reuniting with my family, as my director who is aware of my case was around to receive me after I pulled off my prison uniform,” he stated.

Delta Bulletin

