BEDC Staff Electrocuted In Ughelli

LAGOS NOVEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) was on Monday electrocuted in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the incident occurred along Pipeline Street in the metropolis at about 5 o’clock in the evening as the deceased was busy rectifying fault on the malfunctioning cable supplying power to the area, amidst drizzling rain.

It was an emotion-laden scene to behold as the lifeless body of the BEDC worker got glued to the dangling cable.

Many onlookers particularly women could not withhold tears as they wept uncontrollably over the gory sight.

It was gathered that power supply to the entire locality was later switched off by the BEDC management from the main source, thus giving rescue team from the office opportunity to remove the remains of the deceased from the cable much later in the evening.

The police public relations officer for Delta State Command, Bright Edafe, could not be reached for comment on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Punch