SNEPCo Wins SERAS Awards  2025 For Promotion Of Good Health/Wellbeing

LAGOS DECEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) last week won an award for “Promotion of Good health/Wellbeing” at The SERAS Africa Sustainability Awards 2025 in Lagos at the weekend.

The recognition came as the latest outreach of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC)/SNEPCo Vision First initiative held in Asaba, Delta State November 17 – 22, reaching a total of 6,538 individuals since the inception of the programme in 2022.

The SERAs Africa Sustainability Awards, which began in 2007, recognise achievements of individuals and organisations in corporate social responsibility. SNEPCo was honoured for investments in health, one of many high-impact projects the pioneer deep-water company has implemented since it commenced production at the Bonga field in 2005.

Founder of the SERAS Awards Ken Egbas said at the award ceremony: “Tonight, we celebrate the organisations that are not only doing well but doing good,” commending the support which has made the event “the gold standard for sustainability recognition in Africa.”

“We are pleased at the recognition of our modest efforts to make life more meaningful for the people” commented SNEPCo Managing Director Ronald Adams. “The award is also a tribute for the support of NNPC Upstream Investment Services (NUIMS) and our co-venture partners—Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited, TotalEnergies Nigeria, and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Deepwater) Limited.”

The Vision First initiative is the flagship of SNEPCo’s broader Health-in-Motion programme, and the outreach in Asaba was the 5th, and first outside Lagos.

Of the 1,927 who registered, more than 1,300 received consultation for ailments such as hypertension, diabetes and malaria, while 174 were operated for cataract and pterygium with nearly 1,500 given eyeglasses and eye drops. The programme was delivered in collaboration with the Delta State Ministry of Health, Aniocha North Local Government Council and a Jos-based NGO, Kolmarg Eyesight Foundation.

SNEPCo Managing Director, represented by Senior Asset Manager, Bolanle Odunayo-Ojo, said: “Through free eye screenings, treatments, and surgeries, we are working to restore sight, renew hope, and reaffirm our commitment to the health and dignity of every individual.”

In a goodwill message delivered by Gloria Mok, State Coordinator, Emergency Ambulance Service (DELSEAS) & Focal Person, Eye Health Programme, Ministry of Health, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Joseph Onojae said: “We are grateful to NNPC/SNEPCo for sponsoring this programme and adding Delta State in their corporate social responsibility agenda.”

Prof Olukorede Adenuga, Executive Director, Kolmarg Eyesight Foundation noted: “Investing in eyecare and carrying out blindness prevention programs have been shown to have the highest returns compared with investments in other area of healthcare; therefore, the Vision First program is a laudable initiative.”

Among other milestones recorded by the programme since 2022, nearly 5,000 prescription glasses have been dispensed at no cost with 4,869 people receiving essential medications, and 667 people undergoing vision-restoring procedures including cataract removals to other corrective surgeries.

