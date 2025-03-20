Rivers: Urhobo Group Faults Tinubu’s Declaration Of Emergency Rule, Suspension Of Fubara

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Subsequent upon the declaration of state of emergency and emergency rule in River State on Monday 18th March, 2025, an Urhobo youth group has voiced its earnest concerns stating that if the situation is not properly handled, it could snowball into a more politically complex trend in the entire region.

This position was made known by the Urhobo National Youth Congress (UNYC) in reaction to the emergency rule slammed on the oil rich state subject to the suspension of Gov Simi Fubara and the state assembly.

Fielding questions from the Urhobotoday, Comr Apostle Moses Obayendo held that the prerogative use of power deployed to invoke that section of the law was one sided stressing that in such a situation, it was expected that Mr Wike should not have been left out of the suspension.

According to him, since the original political imbroglio was caused between Gov Fubara and his estranged political godfather, the two of them should have beenn meted the same sanction adding that Wike could not be a judge in his own case by being present in federal executive council meeting that took that decision.

Speaking further, the UNYC leader posited that, TINUBU should even be careful and weary of Wike because as a minister in his cabinet it shouldn’t be on record that the FCT minister fragrantly disobeyed his boss.

” It is unheard of as claimed by Mr president that he had tried to talk to both parties but non listen to him… Now my question is if Wike were to be truly a loyal subject, was he not supposed to listen to his boss ?

If there was no hidden Agenda, Wike should even be relieved of his job because if every minister has to cause tension of such magnitude in their state the way FCT minister does, I believe President Tinubu will not be able to breath in his office in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Comrade Obayendo has expressed fear over the tension brewing in River State emphasizing it’s strategic nature to the entire Niger Delta region.

Expressing utter dismay at the action of Mr president, Obayendo asserted that the entire scenario would have been averted if President Tinubu had acted decisively much more earlier.

