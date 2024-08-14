How Kidnappers Lured Businessman From Benin To Oghara, Killed Him After Collecting N200k Ransom(Watch Video)

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Edo State Police command has disclosed how kidnappers lured a Benin businessman from Edo State to Oghara, Delta State abducted and stabbed him to death after collecting a ransom of N200,000 from his family.

The 39-years-old businessman identified as Smart Nwanze was tragically kidnapped and murdered in Oghara, Delta State. The victim was reported missing after being abducted by unknown assailants. He was later murdered even after ransoms were paid by the relatives of the deceased. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised concerns about security in the area.

According to the report monitored on Nairland Forum, Nwanze got a phone call from some people to buy spare parts at Oghara, Delta State unknown to him that they were kidnappers. The man rode on his motorcycle from Benin-City to Oghara for the appointment..

“On getting to Oghara, he was kidnapped at gun point and taking into Koko junction forest at Oghara, Delta State. They called on his family to pay N1m ransom. But the family said they can only afford N200,000.

“The abductors took Nwanze’s ATM card, pin code and ask the family to pay the money into his account which was later withdrawn. After sharing the money, one of the kidnappers suggested that he should be killed to hide the crime from security agents. He was subsequently stabbed to death with knife and buried in a shallow grave in the forest.

“After waiting without seeing him, the family reported the incident to Edo State police command. Consequently, Edo State Police Command, Kidnapping and Tactical Squad stormed Oghara and after discreet investigation arrested three suspects. They are Goodluck Oji, Lucky Enagbohien and Okoro.

“The three suspects confessed to the crime and took the police to Koko Junction forest in Oghara, where the already decomposed corpse was exhumed.”

Responding to the atrocity, Edo State Commissioner of Police Funsho Adeboye who confirmed the crime and arrest while parading the suspects and other criminals said the Police are still investigating the suspects to know if there are other similar killing by them.

