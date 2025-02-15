Exposed: Massive Certificate Racketeering Rocks  Delta State Polytechnic

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An alleged certificate racketeering scandal has been exposed at Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku.

The revelation was made by journalist Rufai Oseni, who shared details from an undercover investigation by freelance journalist Martin White-Ufuah.

In a message sent to Oseni, White-Ufuah claimed he successfully purchased a National Diploma (ND) certificate from the institution as proof of widespread fraud. He requested an opportunity to discuss his findings on air and provided documentary evidence, including certificates and video proof.

In one of the certificates, it showed that he was awarded an Upper Credit grade.

The latest scandal follows a similar 2023 investigation that uncovered a certificate racketeering syndicate in Benin Republic, where fake university degrees were sold to Nigerians.

In that case, an undercover reporter obtained a four-year degree in just six weeks and even participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme undetected.

PoliticsNigeria

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com