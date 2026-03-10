Delta Govt Introduces Automated Number Plate Recognition For Enhance Road Safety

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 10TH (URHOBTODAY)-The Delta State Government has introduced an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, also known as Plate Detect, as part of efforts to enhance road safety and ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations across the state.

In a special government announcement signed by the Director of Public Communication/Functioning Permanent Secretary, Stella Macaulay, the state government informed residents and motorists that the new technology has officially been deployed to monitor traffic activities and detect violations on major roads in Delta State.

The ANPR system operates through strategically installed cameras capable of scanning vehicle number plates and automatically cross-checking them with a central database.

The technology is designed to identify traffic offences such as expired vehicle particulars, over-speeding, and running red lights.

According to the government, once a violation is detected, the system will automatically notify the offender through phone calls and text messages sent to the registered phone number linked to the vehicle.

The notification will inform the vehicle owner of the specific offence and direct them to settle any outstanding fines through the official payment portal, www.paydelta.ng?.

Authorities explained that the initiative forms part of the state government’s broader strategy to modernize traffic enforcement and reduce accidents caused by reckless driving and non-compliance with road safety regulations.

Motorists were warned that failure to clear outstanding fines may affect the renewal of vehicle particulars and could also lead to the impoundment of the vehicle by relevant enforcement agencies.

The Directorate of Transport therefore urged residents and motorists to ensure that their vehicle documents remain valid and up to date, while also adhering strictly to traffic rules and regulations at all times.

For further inquiries, residents and motorists can call, text, or send WhatsApp messages to the Directorate of Transport through the following numbers: 08154087910, 09063522324, and 08139038432.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com