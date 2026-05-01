Police Reacts To Report Of Another Shooting  Of Civilian In Delta Community

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LAGOS MAY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has debunked report of a video currently circulating on social media alleging that police operatives discharged live ammunition and shot a civilian in Oviore, Orerokpe.

Press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday, the Command categorically stated that the claim is false and misleading, as no live ammunition was fired.

According to Edafe, “On 30 April 2026 at about 1900 hours, a surveillance patrol team from Orerokpe Division, while on routine patrol within Okuodjedjere Community, attempted to apprehend a suspected drug user. The officers encountered resistance from some youths in the area, creating a tense situation. In a bid to safely disengage and prevent escalation, the officers deployed smoke canisters “TEAR GAS”, strictly as a crowd control measure. No live ammunition was discharged at any time during the incident.

“Regrettably, during the process, one of the smoke canisters struck a civilian on the leg, resulting in to injury. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving prompt medical attention.

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, psc, acipm, mnips, reiterated the command’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of human rights. While the use of non-lethal crowd control measures is permitted under clearly defined guidelines, any misuse or deviation from established procedures will be dealt with decisively. Members of the public are urged to disregard the false narrative being circulated and to rely on verified information from official police channels.”

An earlier report by the media has reported that Policemen from Orerokpe Division, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, on Thursday evening, allegedly shot an unarmed citizen in Okudjere-Ovu Community on suspicion of possessing hard drugs.

The latest incident occurred at a time Nigerians are still grappling with the painful memories of the gruesome murder of Oghenemine Ogidi.

The disclosed that policemen, in collaboration with anti-cult operatives, allegedly stopped the victim, claiming he was in possession of drugs and shot him in his right leg. A video obtained from the scene showed sympathizers trying to give help to the victim after the policemen ran away from the scene for fear of attacks by youths in the area.

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