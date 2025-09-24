All Roads Lead To Sapele As Gordons, Ali Baba, I Go Die, Others Storm Dafinone’s ‘Ishagware’ Night, Senatorial Edition

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The ancient town of Sapele is set to come alive on Sunday, September 28, 2025, as the much-anticipated Senator Ede Dafinone Ishagware Night, Senatorial Edition takes centre stage at No. 7 Dafinone Way, opposite Sapele Stadium, Delta State. The event, powered by Gordons De Berlusconi, promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, culture, and celebration.

Top comedians and entertainers have been billed to perform live, with legendary stand-up acts Ali Baba and I Go Dye already confirmed for the night. Other performers lined up include Dr. Arube Otor, King Enakpodia, Solo Kings, and Madam Atuyota, ensuring a star-studded roll call that will thrill guests to no end.

The show will also showcase a colourful blend of cultural and modern dance. Audiences will be treated to exhilarating performances from Midaka Dancers, Udje Aladja, and the EMA Dancer Group, bringing the rich artistic heritage of Urhobo and Delta culture to the spotlight.

Anchoring the evening as orator and host is MC Odibeer, a popular compere known for his witty delivery and crowd engagement. Organisers say his presence will add spice to what is already shaping up as a landmark event in the Sapele entertainment calendar.

Speaking on preparations, Gordons De Berlusconi assured guests of a well-curated evening. “This is not just entertainment, it is a celebration of culture, creativity, and the senatorial achievements of one of Delta’s finest, Senator Ede Dafinone,” the organisers said.

The choice of No. 7 Dafinone Way, opposite Sapele Stadium, as venue adds to the symbolic value of the event. The location, long associated with the Dafinone family, is expected to draw both community leaders, political associates, and entertainment lovers from across Delta and beyond.

With the line-up of comedians, cultural troupes, and musical entertainers, Ishagware Night is expected to be a melting pot of tradition and modernity. Guests will enjoy laughter, dance, and music in an atmosphere of celebration befitting of a senatorial edition.

Sapele residents and visitors are already buzzing with excitement, with many describing the event as the “show of the year.” As countdown to September 28 gathers momentum, all roads will indeed lead to Sapele for what promises to be an evening of glamour, culture, and world-class entertainment.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp email: labakevwe 2348023773039 or @yahoo.com