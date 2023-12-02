Yuletide: Oborevwori To Unveil Africa’s Tallest Christmas Tree In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The tourism scene in Delta State is set to dazzle Deltans and visitors as the yuletide spirit takes hold.

This year, Deltans and visitors to the oil rich state will witbess a Christmas like no other in the heart of the state capital, Asaba.

Amidst the bustling preparations for an extraordinary Christmas, the Executive Assistant (EA) to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Dr (Mrs.) Josephine Odunze embarked on a meticulous inspection tour of projects that promise to elevate the holiday experience.

Her visit to some of the facilities in the state capital aimed to ensure that every aspect aligned with the vision of the state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to create a festive atmosphere that captures the spirit of the ‘’Big Heart’’ state.

At the Maryam Babangida junction (along the Asaba/Onitsha expressway), Dr. Odunze inspected what would become the biggest Christmas tree in Africa once the governor commissions and lights it on Monday, December 4 2023.

Speaking during the inspection, she said that the commissioning of the giant Christmas tree would commence the 45 days of unforgettable Christmas experiences in the state, even as she commended the governor and the organizers for the initiative.

‘’People have asked me why the Christmas tree is positioned where it is. I tell them that we cannot be selling Delta to Deltans by positioning the tree in town. We should be marketing Delta to outsiders. It is happening here in Delta State; 45 days of endless fun’’ she said.

Remarking, a member of the organizing committee, Mr. Fred Onojeta, said that the initiative was to explore the state’s tourism potential, even as he commended the Oborevwori administration for an enabling environment for such enterprise to thrive.

‘’When the team put this event together tagged ‘’Christmas in Delta: 45 Days of Fond Memories served daily’’ it was audacious to put the tallest Christmas tree in Africa here in Asaba. We thought it was impossible’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the EA to the governor on culture and tourism also visited other sites to add flavour to the Christmas experience such as the Floating Bar and Water Park at Grand Hotel Asaba and several other facilities located at the Maryam Babangida Leisure Park and Film Village, Asaba.

