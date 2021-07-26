Youths Foil Gunmen Attempt To Abduct Social Media Critics In Delta Community

Share This























LAGOS JULY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was learnt that the armed men stormed the funeral in a move suspected to be an attempt to kidnap a popular social media critic of the APC of Buhari and activist, Ken Eneduwa.

An eyewitness who prefers anonymity told our Correspondent that the heavily armed men who were in mufti, came in unmarked car stormed the venue of a burial ceremony, of late Mrs Eneduwa, and were heard making enquiry on the whereabout of Ikechuckwu Ken Eneduwa, the activist son of the diseased that was being buried.

The eyewitness further stated that the armed men were sure of the presence of the APC critic since it was his mother’s funeral.

‘But some key top Delta State government officials who were equally present at the burial saved the day for the Eneduwa family’, a rather sad eyewitness said.

‘We were even told that attempt was made by the officials to pick Ken’s wife, Ifeoma, who was also at the event but was equally resisted by the youths of the town’, the eyewitness added.

Eneduwa has been one of the social media critics of the government of President Buhari and has leveraged his huge social media following, especially on his facebook page to canvass for open and fair democratic process in the country.

He spear-headed the debate on the purported fraudulent award of the Ogwashi-Ukwu Dam and also suspected to be one of the financiers of the #EndSARS campaign in Nigeria last October.

As at the time of writing this report, Ken Eneduwa’s whereabouts and that of his wife remains unknown.

Speaking on the development via a telephone interview, the counsel to Ken Eneduwa, the critic and activist, Pelumi Olajengbesi confirmed the incident.

Olajengbesi described the incident as an unfortunate one and a sad narrative in the life of our country.

Olajengbesi further stated that there is a need for us to address the issues of insecurity in our country.

The federal government must wake up to responsibility and rejig the security architecture of the country.

There has been increase in the arrests of critics of the government in recent time.

Recall that a popular critic of the government, Abubakar Idris, who is popularly known as Dadiyata was abducted from his home in August 2019 and has remained missing.

