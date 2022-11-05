1 2 3 4 5
 ‘Yahoo Boy’ Allegedly Stabs Sex Worker To Death In Asaba, Sets House Ablaze, Flees

LAGOS NOVEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected internet fraudster popularly referred to as “yahoo boy” has reportedly stabbed a commercial sex worker to death in a hotel along Nnebisi road in Asaba, Delta State capital.

Daily Trust gathered that the suspect, who is now at large, also set the hotel ablaze after killing the deceased.

The incident became known when thick smoke from the room enveloped the area.

A source said, “We don’t know the man, we don’t know what happened, but the girl is dead now. The man ran away after what he did. We need the police to help arrest the man so he can face the law.”

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, in a telephone chat with our correspondent, confirmed the report with a promise to provide more details later.

Dailypost

