Worshipers Confirm Bank Alerts In Dollars As Sapele Pastor Prays For Miracle Money

LAGOS AUGUST 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of a church in Sapele, Delta state were in high spirit recently as their pastor prayed miracle money into their lives.

In a video that has gone viral, the clergyman can be seen calling the names of different banks in Nigeria as he prayed for heaven to credit the alerts of his members. He asked his members to lift their phones up as he prayed for the angel of miracle money to credit their accounts.

After the prayers, some of his members testified that they received monies in different currencies. One of them said he received as much as $5000 miracle alert.

LinderIkeji