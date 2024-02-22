Woman Nabbed With 175 Cartridges, 204 Bottles Of Codeine In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A 54-year-old woman has been arrested by the police in Asaba for being in possession of 175 rounds of live cartridges.

The suspect, Efe David of Oria, Abraka, in the Ethiope East council area of the state, who was paraded along with other criminals in Asaba on Wednesday, was arrested along the Asaba-Ibusa road while operatives of the Eagle-Net Special Squad were on routine patrol.

According to the state police commissioner, Abaniwonda Olufemi, acting on credible information, a 32-year-old woman, Ugornna Nnanye, was arrested along Mariam Babangida Way, Asaba, for dealing in controlled illicit drugs.

At least 204 bottles containing substances suspected to be codeine, he said, were recovered from her, adding that the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

The commissioner said some members of the BOBOS, Greenlander, and Icelanders Confraternity were nabbed in the creek town of Bomadi, recovering four cutlasses, two daggers, and one axe.

“On 18/2/2024, the DPO Bomadi division received a distress call that some suspected robbers were on a rampage terrorising his area of responsibility, attacking and dispossessing shop owners of their belongings with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

“The DPO swiftly led men alongside vigilantes and embarked on aggressive patrol, which led to the arrest of seven suspects.

” The suspects confessed to being members of the BOBOS, Greenlander, and Icelanders Confraternity, and the following items were recovered: four cutlasses, two daggers, and one axe. Suspects are in custody, and efforts to arrest other members of the gang are in progress.”

In another development, three young boys who hired a tricycle rider from Effurun Junction to the Ugholo community and later diverted to a lonely road before stabbing him in the head and hands have been arrested.

The trio had dispossessed the rider of the tricycle with registration number AS 8851 and the sum of N14,000.

He quipped, ” On receipt of the complaint, DPO Oreropke detailed a team of detectives who swung into action.

“Consequently, on February 17, 2024, at about 2200 hours, the team arrested one Okechukwu Gabriel, aged 26 years, ‘m’ of No. 23 Warri/Sapele Road, Effurun, who specialises in snatching tricycles from their owners, adding that the victim has identified the suspect as one of those who robbed him.”

The police boss said he has directed all Divisional Police officers to sustain raids of identified black spots and drug dealers in their area of responsibility, embark on visibility patrol/stop and search duty, and ensure that crime and criminality do not thrive in their areas.

