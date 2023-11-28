Wife Of Late Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo Remembers Singer One Year After Death

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ozioma, wife of the late gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, marked the death anniversary of her husband one year after his death.

Posting pictures of herself and the late singer on her Instagram page on Saturday, Ozioma wrote, “Sammie!!! Dim oma!!!! hmmmmm ???????????. It’s been a whole year without you here, my love?. I’m doing better, family and friends have been amazing too, and His grace is working for me.

“I will always celebrate and cherish the memories we made together???

“I celebrate you today and always, I celebrate the gift that you were to me, the world and the body of Christ?. Keep resting, my King! Dim oma!, the Legend!, the Maestro!!!

“I miss you, I miss us. Your jokes, our dance, your surprises, your singing especially the very early morning ones???????, your laughter, your companion, your hugs, your very long prayers lol, mmmmm. His grace is sufficient for me.”

The gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, died on November 25, 2022 at the age of 51.

Credit: Instagram| ozyokposo

