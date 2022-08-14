Why I Shun Okowa’s Appointment Despite Good Offer, ‘Obidient’ Coordinator Reveals

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Omenuwoma Josiah, the young politician who recently rejected Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s appointment as special assistant on youth mobilization in Delta state has revealed why he took the decision.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, August 14, Josiah said he took the decision because it is a conflict of interest.

He noted that accepting the appointment automatically means working for the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“First things first, we are already out to save our country, because we don’t have another nation apart from Nigeria and I was already ‘OBIdient’ at the time the appointment came.

“And the appointment came as at the time when I could not do contrary because it came to me like a conflict of interest, because the governor of Delta state is the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

“I believe that Peter Obi is a better candidate. He will do well. He will rescue the country. He has a good plan based on his agenda that we will move from consumption to production. That’s why I turned the appointment down. I saw that Atiku will not help us.”

Asked why he thinks he was singled out for appointment by the Delta state governor, Josiah said: “I can’t categorically say why I was appointed, but first, I am a PDP member, I have been in the party and worked for the party. Maybe they saw it as a need to call me to serve the state.

“I would have really love to serve, but it came at a time I could not serve in that capacity, because I already engaged and committed myself to the OBIdient movement believing that Peter Obi will do better.

“Obi is more informed about our needs than other candidates. He is a good economist, and at a time Nigeria’s economy is struggling, we need a good economist.”

On how his family, friends and associates reacted to his rejection of the appointment, he said: “It was mixed reactions. The appointment came on the 29th of July, I rejected it on the 2nd of August. It was a very difficult period for me because the pay is good, the salary and benefits and all and it will add to my CV.

“But, I am from a family where we were trained with integrity. We were trained to do what is right not minding whose ox is gored. There is the principle I have lived my life with – do unto others what you what them to do to you.

“For my family members, some of them were like I should take it and still be OBIdient, some were like I should not take it at all. 60% of persons who were close to me said I should take it, while 40% said I should not.

“I also consulted God, and my conscience spoke the loudest, and said I should not take it. Also, you know when you hear a good news, there is this inner joy that comes with it, I didn’t feel it when the appointment came.”

Legit