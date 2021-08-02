Who Is Late Rachel Oniga Tabuno?

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Rachael Oniga Tabuno is a famous Nollywood actress, aspiring movie producer and a television personality. She was born on 23rd May 1957 in Eku, a small town in Delta State in the south southern part of Nigeria.

Racheal Oniga (May 23, 1957 – July 30, 2021) was a Nigerian film actress. Rachael Tabuno Oniga was born on May 23rd, 1957 in Lagos state, Nigeria to parents from from Eku, a community in Ethiope East local government area of Delta State. She is a popular Nollywood actress.

Rachel Oniga Early Life

Rachael had her primary education in Lagos at Abule-Oja but had her secondary school in Edo state. According to her, she was withdrawn from secondary school in Lagos by her father and was transferred to Edo because she was always fighting and was a typical tomboy. He did that to calm her down. She claims it was a devastating experience for her because she got separated from her childhood friends and playmates who were mostly boys. She returned to Lagos after her secondary school education and went ahead to further her education, studying Computer programming. After graduating, she worked for a while at Asoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company.

Rachel Oniga Career

Originally from Eku, Delta State in Southern Nigeria, She was born on 23 May 1957 in Ebute Metta, Lagos State. She began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow. Over the years, Oniga has featured in notable Nigerian films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super story.



Rachel Oniga Husband, Personal Life

In 1993, she divorced her now late husband, after he left her for another woman, though her husband is late now. She is a grandmother because her daughter Georgia delivered a baby. A proud mother of three, the actress became a grandmother on September 5th, 2014, after her daughter Georgia Oniga welcomed a baby girl. Since her divorce, she personally took care of her children funding their education and meeting other needs. Her former husband was said to have died only recently. She says she is not a widow since herself and her husband were separated long before his demise. She is a very private person and only attends functions when she thinks it is important enough. She loves to dress comfortably and elegantly.

Rachel Oniga Movies

Sango (1997)

Out of Bounds (1997)

Owo Blow (1997)

Passion of Mind (2004)

Power Of Sin,

Restless Mind

Doctor Bello (2013)

30 Days in Atlanta (2014)

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017)

Power of 1 (2018)

The Wedding Party

My Village People (2021)

Rachel Oniga Awards

Rachael Oniga in the cause of her acting career has won several awards which include Best Supporting Actress at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, Best Indigenous Actress (Yoruba) at the Best of Nollywood Awards, Most Promising Actress in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards and Best Actress in a Television/Drama at the Africa Movie Academy Awards

Rachel Oniga Net Worth

Rachael Oniga has estimated net worth of $500,000. Actress Rachael Oniga is one of the richest and most influential actress in Nigeria.