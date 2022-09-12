Warri Pastor, Worshipers Flee As Police Operatives Allegedly  Invade Church To Execute Arrest

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Pastor and members of Tree Of Life Bible Church, Warri, Delta State were reported to have scampered in different direction when some officers of the Nigerian Police, Warri were alleged to have forcefully gained entry into the Church premises on Sunday during service to arrest a member of the church at Nelson Williams Street in Warri South Local Government Area.

According to passersby the police officers, who came in by shooting into the air, were brought by two ladies to arrest a member of the church who was not in the church as at time of the arrest.

Due to the gun shots the pastor and members of the church ran away from the church premises.

As at the time of this report the pastor could not be reached to give his side of the story but some people hanging around said that the vigilante in the area came and arrested the two ladies who brought the police officers to the church premises.

On seeing the vigilante and the residents of the area, the police officers entered their Toyota Hilux vehicle and drove away.

Efforts to reach the Divisional Police Officer in charge of A Division, Warri on telephone proved abortive.

Delta Bulletin