Veteran Actor Mofe Damijo  Surrenders His Life To God On His 62 Years Birthday

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Renowned Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has surrendered his life to God on his 62nd birthday, July 6, 2023.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share a thought-provoking dark-themed photo of himself dressed in white cloth.

He accompanied the photo with a heartfelt message expressing his overwhelming gratitude and readiness to be used by God.

In his Instagram post, RMD captioned the image with words that resonated with his deep spiritual connection.

He wrote, “THIS IS 62! Overwhelmed! Completely grateful and thankful. God I surrender. Use me! I’m ready. Again and again. Enable me!”

The emotional message conveyed a sense of surrender and openness to divine guidance, suggesting a significant spiritual shift in the actor’s life.

RMD, a veteran in the Nigerian film industry, has charmed audiences with his remarkable acting skills and charismatic presence over the years.

His career spans several decades, during which he has delivered memorable performances in numerous Nollywood movies, earning him widespread acclaim and a large fan base.

While RMD has been known for his remarkable talent and charismatic persona, this public declaration of surrendering his life to God has caught many by surprise.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded his social media accounts with congratulatory messages, expressing support for his newly found spiritual journey.