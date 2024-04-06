USA Based Urhobo Association Donates Solar Power To Delta State Hospitals

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Association of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, United States of America on Thursday handed over a multi millionaire solar system to Eku Baptist hospital, Eku, Ethiope East local Government area and Marerie central Hospital, Ughelli in Ughelli North local Government area as part of resolve to improve on the medical operations of the hospitals located in the Urhobo land.

According to the President of the Association Mrs Agatha Onome Osagie- Erese, the gesture is born of the desire to save lives in Urhobo land as well as inspire unity, love amongst the Urhobo people.

Our correspondent reports that the gesture had brought relieve in the working conditions of the hospitals .

With the enormous cases and patients Eku Baptist hospital Eku and Marerie central Hospital Ughelli receive everyday the shortage of staff, Epileptic electricity power supply had become clogs in the day to day operations of the hospitals.

It was against this backdrop the Urhobo Association, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut USA took up the challenge to fund and deliver a multi millionaire solar projects to the hospitals to serve as a alternative power supply so as to enable effective medical operations most especially as it concerns minor and major surgeries.

The initiative according to the President of the Association Mrs Agatha Onome Osagie-Erese flanked by members of the group was a burden taken up by members of the association to give back to the society and lend its support in Making sure its people get access to medical services in a conducive environment most especially to reduce the number of lives lost due to poor electricity power supply to Carry out surgical operations.

The president added that the initiative by the Urhobo sons and daughters in diaspora have not only provided succour but equally would strengthen the unity and love amongst the Urhobo people.

The secretary of the association, Mr Efe Duvwarovwo amongst others admonished the hospitals that benefited to maintain the facility with a promise to bring in other impactful infrastructures that would improve the standard of living of the people.

Elated medical personnel of the benefitting hospitals including the zonal medical director of Marerie central Hospital Dr Valentine Eziechi and the immediate past medical director also a consultant family physician, Dr Henrietta Etaoghene who spoke on behalf of the EKU medical director, Dr Ebele Odianose Appreciated the Urhobo Association of New York New Jersey and Connecticut USA for the project noting that the gesture would immensely improve on the quality service delivery in the hospitals.

They however, while Calling for more support appealed to other well meaning and notable Urhobo sons and daughters to reach out to the Urhobo people and other critical institution in the land for the socio economic development of the Urhobo nation.

The Chief nursing officer at EKU baptist hospital convey the moods of the patient most especially nursing mothers who recently gave birth at the maternity ward of the hospitals.

The sections of the two hospital that got solar installations courtesy of the association included the orthopedic and pediatric wards of mariere central Hospital Ughelli, as well as the maternity ward of Eku Baptist hospital.

