Urhobo Progress Union PG Dissolves UPU Apapa, Ikeja Branches, Appoints Steering Committee

LAGOS FEBRUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Olorogun (Barr.) Ese Gam has dissolved the Urhobo Progress Union Branches located in Apapa and Ikeja all in Lagos State.

He made the pronouncement on Saturday February 18th, 2024 at Ikeja , Lagos while addressing Urhobo sons and daughters resident in Lagos

In other to avoid administrative vacuum, the President General appointed a Steering Committee to run the affairs of the Union in Lagos until further notice. He appointed Mr Dafe Theocracy and Lagos Businessman Olorogun Wilson Okpubigho as leaders of the Committee just as he advised them to include a lady in the Committee.

The President General who made the pronouncement amid applauds from the audience said, “The stagnation in UPU Lagos is long overdue. On my own, with all the talks that I have been receiving from people, I want us to constitute a committee. This committee that we will constitute shall achieve a purpose. One, whoever that is not ready to follow up we can ignore him.

“In the committee, we will have younger ones. Yakubu Gowon was about twenty eight years old when he ruled Nigeria. When you are not aware that it is your turn to let go, then people will be talking around you. So you must know when to let go.

“Edafe Theocracy is the Chairman of the Committee. So that it will not look like gathering of people with hot blood, we now balance it with Chief Wilson Okpubigho. You will get a woman among you people then it will become a steering committee.

“After today, take it from me, we are going to have one UPU branch in Lagos. Anybody who is against it, let him come to number 18th Okere Road, Warri, Delta State. Take it from me that what I am telling you is the decision of Urhobo as a whole. I sought a wider consultation. So the whole Urhobo supported all that I have said.

“In that constitution, it is stated that when a branch is created for a state, the state can create sub branches. As it is, Lagos does not have state branch. All this Ikeja and Apapa branches in one state are abusing the situation moving from one place to another creating sub branches.”