Urhobo Progress Union Honours Gate Man, Other Urhobo Distinguished Individuals

LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A gate man, who has been working for 60 years at the old Urhobo Cultural Centre, Okere road, Warri, Delta State, Mr George Akaghoro, was one of the 56 distinguished individuals of Urhobo descent that were honoured for excellence in their chosen careers and contributions to the advancement of the Urhobo nation in the last 90 years.

The apex socio-cultural umbrella body of the Urhobo people, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) worldwide, gave the awards in different categories to the illustrious sons and daughters of Urhobo for their contributions to the development of Urhobo land, Nigeria and the world at the grand finale of the week-long 90th anniversary celebration of the union.

The programme was attended by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Speaker, House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, government functionaries and former Minister of State for Interior, Chief Brodrick Bozimo, Chief Kenneth Gbagi and traditional rulers, among others.

The recipients of the awards, including literary giants such as Professors Isidore Okpewho and Tanure Ojaide, were honoured over the weekend at the fifth day of the week-long activities marking the 90th anniversary of UPU worldwide at Urhobo House, Uvwiamuge, Agbarho, on East-West road, Delta State.

Other beneficiaries of the awards were former governors of Delta State, Olorogun Felix Ibru and Chief James Ibori, former Midwest governor, Chief Samuel Jereton Mariere, former military administrator of Midwest, Major-General David Ejoor and former military governor of Ogun State, Brigadier Harris Eghagha.

Former military governor of Abia, Air Vice Marshal Frank Ajobena; former military governor of Kebbi, Major-General Patrick Aziza; former military governor of Abia and Enugu states, Navy Commodore Temi Ejoor; former military governor of Ondo State, Colonel Mike Torey and former military governor of Benue and Kano states, Brigadier Dominic Oneya were also recepients of the awards.

The Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom and chairman, Council of Urhobo Traditional Rulers, Richard Layrguen Ogbon, adjudged to be the oldest monarch in Africa, led other traditional rulers to grace the event.

Distinguished achievers in the world of sports such as Olympic and World Championships medalists, Blessing Okagbare and Ese Brume were also honoured, while Clement Mudiaga Enajemo (Mudi Africa) and Benson Uwheru bagged Urhobo young innovators awards of the four score and a decade anniversary.

President-General of UPU, Olorogun Moses Taiga, in his address, thanked Governor Okowa for appointments given to Urhobo sons and daughters as well as the infrastructural projects executed in Urhobo land.

He, however, urged Okowa to do more for Urhobo nation by connecting villages in Urhobo land with roads and bridges to other parts of the state.

“We, especially urge him to intervene by constructing the road linking Uvwiamuge with the East-West road as a mark of recognition the community made in giving its land for free to UPU,” he pleaded.

Tribune