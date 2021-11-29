Urhobo Monoarch Urges NASS To Urgently Veto Buhari To Inaugurate Screened NDDC Board

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Amidst growing controversies over the non inauguration in of already screened and confirmed board of the Niger Development Commission (NDDC), a first class traditional ruler in Niger Delta and Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom, His Royal Majesty Obukowho Monday Whiskey JP.Udurhie 1 has urged the National Assembly to urgently veto the President and order for the immediate inauguration of the Commission as refusing to do so will amount to undermining the constitutional functions of the National Assembly.

The outspoken monarch said since the nominees were nominated by Mr President and were duly screened and confirmed by National Assembly there is no other authority known to law that can stop their inauguration and urged the National Assembly to invoked the doctrine of necessity and stop the current dance of shame that is ongoing at the interventionist agency .

In a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com ,he said billions of Naira has been wasted and outrightly looted and more are still currently been looted and as a people they cannot continue in this shameful and very disgraceful manner.

“ In the words, ” The Niger Delta has not be so bad in the past 20years of NDDC existences that one single individual in the name of Minister of Niger Delta Affairs will hijack the administrative structures of and interventionist agency working for social economic development of a sensitive region like the Niger Delta and entire nations leadership will go to sleep as if all is well.

“The Federal Government can no longer pretend that the unholy alliance between Obong Godswill Obot Akpabio and some principle officers of the Federal Goverent to ignite uncontrollable crisis is not known to it and as a Natural Ruler I own my people and the Federation the testament of speaking truth to authority so that history will be kind to me and all the oppressed people of the region of Niger Delta. “The National Assembly must now rise to the occasion to save the Niger Delta region from the sorry state of individual who have deliberately decided to abandoned his Ministerial responsibilities and took over the ruler ship of NDDC.

“The submission of controversial forensic audit report without the promised inauguration is an insult on the people of the entire oil/gas producing communities in Nigeria that must be corrected now by urgently inaugurating the long overdue board as Screened and confirmed by the National Assembly