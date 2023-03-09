Urhobo/lsoko Ex- Agitators Reject Omo Agege,  Accused Him Of Embezzling Pipeline Surveillance Contract Fund

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ex-Agitators, predominantly Youths of Urhobo and Isoko Ethnic Nationalities today took to the streets in Warri Metropolis in Delta State to protest against Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Deputy Senate Presídent and APC Governorship Candidate in Delta State over his alleged involvement in cornering the

Urhobo lsoko Pipeline Surveillance Contract by proxy for his younger brother named Jimmy Omo Agege.

The former Niger Delta warlords of Urhobo and Isoko extraction called on Abdulrasheed Bawa ,the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for allegedly withholding the Pipeline Surveillance contract funds meant for the youths of Urhobo and Isoko ethnic nationalities.

Senator Omo-Agege is the current Deputy President of the Senate and leading Governorhip Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming March 18, 2023 Governorhip and House of Assembly elections in Delta State.

The aggrieved, wild-looking youths, armed with placards with various inscriptions and chanting revolutionary songs on Thursday morning, stormed the Ovwian Express Junction, Udu Local Government Area of the state, on a peaceful protest, calling out Omo-Agege to return the pipeline surveillance funds allocated to the two ethnic nationalities.

The youths, therefore, gave the EFCC a seven-day ultimatum commencing March 9, 2023, to carry out the arrest of Senator Ovie Omo Agege or be ready for more protests on the streets.

In a statement read by the Secretary General of Ovwian community, Okoro Godspower, the youths alleged that they had, at different occasions, met with the Obarisi of Urhoboland concerning the

Pipeline Surveilance slots but nothing has been done.

According to them, their neighbours, the Itsekiri and Ijaw youths, have been receiving N200,000 Surveillance fund, but the Urhobo and Isoko youths are being given a paltry sum of N60,000 with Omo-Agege allegedly withholding N140,000.

The protesting youths also alleged that they were being cajouled by Omo-Agege to tender a hand-written resignation letter stating that they have defected to APC, with a promise that their names would be included in the pipeline surveillance contract list if they obey that instruction.

The statement reads in part: “Based on the exigencies at the moment, it has become paramount and imperative for us the Ex-Agitators of Urhobo and Isoko Ethnic Nationalities to stage a peaceful protest to let the whole world know about the evil schemes of Senator Ovie Omo Agege who has taken over the Pipeline Surveillance contract meant for the Urhobo and Isoko Nations.

The statement stressed: “Since, he has refused to listen to the voice of reason to remove his hand from this our God-given opportunity we unequivocally declare as follows:

“Commencing from today, March 9, 2023 we hereby issue a seven days notice to the EFCC to arrest Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and let him explain to the whole world what happened to the pipeline surveillance contracts funds meant for Urhobo and Isoko youth

The statement added: “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have joined issues with OMO-AGEGE our Orogun Senator, in staging today’s peaceful protest march, knowing fully well that the Orogun Senator, will learn a lesson in a week from today, that power belongs to the people via the ballot.”

The Agitators continued further saying: “However, we are saddened by his recent display of lack of empathy, and human consideration, wherein our Orogun Senator acquired a new Private jet aircraft, with funds meant for the payment of persons who are supposed to be guarding NNPCL pipeline that traverses the length and breadth of Urhobo and Isoko land.”

The aggrieved Urhobo /Isoko youths disclosed: “Unlike High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo and Chief Emami Ayiri who have since commenced work and the payment of the youths of their ethnic nationalities involved in the Pipeline Surveillance Contract Senator Omo Agege has chosen to play the gallery by using his younger brother to take over our common patrimony.

Shedding more light on the issue the youths said in their statement: “Lamentably, the same testimony cannot be said of Urhobo and Isoko youths who has been pushed aside, Today, our Orogun Senator is busy cajoling our youths to tender a hand written resignation letter stating that they have defected to APC, with a promise before their names can be included to be part of the Surveillance contract and also support him hook line and sinker so that OMO-AGEGE can be sworn in as Delta State governor.

In summation , they said: ” We wish to end this address by reminding the EFCC that, after seven days from today, being the 9th of March,2023 no action is taken against the Orogun Senator, we shall return to the street in a bigger way to agitate for our lawful rights.”

As of the time of filing the report, the camp of Omo-Agege has not responded to the accusation.

Daily independent