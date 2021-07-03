Urhobo, Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri Are Part Of Delta South Senatorial District-Group

Share This























LAGOS JULY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Against recent media report, members of the All Progressives Congress, APC of Urhobo extraction of Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, Friday, said Delta South Senatorial District is made up of four indigenous tribes of Ijaw, Urhobos, Isokos and Itsekiris.

Mr. Benjamin Eboh and Gabriel Okandeji in a statement on behalf of Urhobo APC members who are indigenes of Okere Urhobo and Agbarha Warri Kingdoms comprising six INEC Electoral Wards in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta South Senatorial District, insisted that the urhobos have two Kingdoms of Agbarha Warri and Okere Urhobo in Warri South Local Government Area.

The Urhobos who were reacting to media reports which tend to portray that Delta South Senatorial District is made up of only the Ijaws, Itsekiris and Isokos, said it was insulting for anybody in the APC or elsewhere to state otherwise.

The people in the statement, said: “Our attention has been drawn to very inaccurate and provocative statements from certain elements in Delta APC who have been posturing that Delta South Senatorial District is made up of only three tribes namely Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri.

“Nothing can be further from the truth than this. This is criminal falsehood which is highly reprehensible. Delta South Senatorial District is made up of four indigenous tribes namely Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobo. It is insulting and indeed criminal for anybody in our party APC or elsewhere to state otherwise.

“The Urhobos of Delta South Senatorial District occupy two legally recognized indigenous and independent kingdoms in Warri South. These are the Okere Urhobo Kingdom of Warri South Local Government Area with their traditional ruler, the Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Kingdom and Agbarha Warri Kingdom of Warri South Local Government Area with their traditional ruler, the Ovie of Agbarha Warri.

“In addition, the two urhobo Kingdoms in Warri have six Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC delineated wards in Warri South Local Government Area out of the total 12 INEC wards in Warri South Local Government Area.

“The indigenous Urhobos in the Okere Urhobo and Agbarha Warri Kingdoms with six INEC Wards in Warri South Local Government Area have the same rights, and privileges accruable to the Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri indigenes in the Delta South Senatorial District.

“It is, therefore, misleading, mischievous and provocative for any person to try to convey the impression that there are only three ethnic groups in Delta South Senatorial District.

“We have also noticed statements by certain persons in the APC who are trying to equate what they call 3i’s association (made up of Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri) as equal and representative of the entire Delta South Senatorial District. This is outright falsehood and cannot be tolerated in a decent society.

“This posturing by these persons is misleading, mischievious and provocative with the sole aim of creating a false impression that there are only three indigenous tribes in Delta South Senatorial District.

“As stated above, Delta South Senatorial District is made up of four indigenous tribes – Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobo with equal political and economic rights, as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“We will not tolerate a situation where persons in our party continue to make statements and engage in activities towards giving a false impression that Delta Senatorial District is made up of only three indigenous tribes of Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri tribes only. This is highly provocative and will not be tolerated”.

Vanguard