Published On: Wed, Jan 11th, 2023

Urhobo Group Visits Onuesoke, Drums   Support For Lauretta Onochie

LAGOS JANUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of Urhobo Solidarity Frontiers (USF) has drummed support for  newly  inaugurated  chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, and the board members on their successful confirmation by the Senate and the inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group which pronouLAURETTA ONOCHIE 2 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke stated that   Onochie-led NDDC board would bring fresh air to Niger Delta region,  just as they assured  that she would not disappoint Nigerians who are expecting the interventionist agency to speed up development in the oil-rich region.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the President, Chief Steven Agadagba thanked Onuesoke for is steadfastness and support  for Urhobo people,  advising   him to  put party differences aside by appealing to his large loyalists in Delta  state  particular and Nigeria in general to throw their weight behind the Lauretta Onochie.

The group asserted that her appointment is a clear deposition of  the wealth of experiences she  had   garnered over the years in her chosen professions and careers.

According to the Group, the accolades and congratulatory messages that greeted her  screening and subsequent confirmation on the floor of the Nigerian Senate from the women folks, Niger Deltans and social media are proof that she had  worked so hard on  herself  and created the necessary advantages to convince all members of the National Assembly and others of  her potentials and kinetic abilities as demonstrated during your screening.

“We must say that you are all good plus and great fit for the various positions as assigned by Mr President and we encouraged every member  of the Board to surpass  their  predecessors in terms of development and transparency and total care for the vulnerable in the Region.

“We have no doubt in your abilities to excel and make Niger Deltans proud. As our motto connotes, Peace and Development, we wish to work with you in bringing about peace and Development to our great region, the revenue base of the nation,”  the group stated.

Onuesoke thanked the Group for  pledging their solidarity for  Onochie in course  of paying him visit. He added that before her inauguration,  he was among those who campaigned for the appointment of Laurett Onochie, adding that it is great  thing that God had answered  his  demand and that of others for her appointment.

He assured that Onochie with her years of experience will perform excellently in her new jobs to the benefit of all and sundries in Niger Delta region.

 

 

