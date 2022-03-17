Urhobo Community Leader Advises Marierie, Kumane, Others To Stay Clear Of Their Community Election

Share This





















By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The leadership of Unenurhie community in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state has again issued a stern warning to the likes of Hon. Samuel O. Mariere, Hon. Arue Odeimor, Oghenekevwe Kumane and others to give peace a chance and to also stay away from their community elections that is scheduled to hold on 22nd March, 2022.

This strict warning was given by the Odion’Rode of Unenurhie community, His Highness, Moses Inore during a recent peaceful protest staged by the entire community including, the elders, traditional chiefs, women and the youths carrying placards with different inscriptions like “Hon. Samuel O.Mariere stay away from Unenurhie elections” and others.

Speaking to newsmen during the protest which lasted several hours in the community, the Otota (spokesman) of the community, Mr. Joseph Bicycle who spoke on behalf of the traditional ruler and the Odion’Rode-In-Council told the Unenurhie people to always walk on the path of peace, unity and love in the community. Hear him:

“I’m speaking to you in the authority of our traditional ruler, His Highness, Moses Inore, the Odion’Rode of Unenurhie community. We staged this peaceful protest to inform the government and the general public that, one Hon. Samuel O. Mariere, Hon Arue Odeimor and Oghenekevwe Kumane, all from Evwreni town have been instigating some groups of people who are killers and miscreants in this community to cause the breakdown of law and order in the community. They have been looking for one way or the other to forment trouble and intrude into our internal affairs in the community. They are not indigenes of Unenurhie community. We don’t know their interest in this community. As it’s at the moment, the community is set to conduct her elections on the 22nd of March, 2022. Therefore, as a community, we are warning them to stay away completely from our elections. In case, there’s chaos and unrest in this community, these persons mentioned should be held responsible for causing it.”

Also speaking during the protest, the president-general of the community, Mr. Peter Maison, JP told the press, “We truly staged this peaceful protest to inform the Delta state government and the general public about the different forms and levels of threat that have so far being issued to this community by one Hon. Samuel O. Mariere, Hon Arue Odeimor and Oghenekevwe Kumane on how they want to forcefully overthrow this present government and give it to their cabals and political thugs.

“In this community, we have a constitution that guides and directs all our different activities. Our constitution since 1990 clearly states that, any elected person whose first tenure was good and acceptable to the community, can re-contest for that same position or other position again. The other two reviewed and amended constitutions that followed the first one also mentioned it. This particular section is also in the present reviewed and amended constitution that we are using at the moment. All these constitutions also removed the issue of zoning or rotation of elective positions between the two quarters of the community. Once you are interested and eligible to contest, the election is opened to all indigenes to contest.”

The president-general however called on all indigenes and contestants in the elections to always recognize and respect the constitution of the community by obeying the rules and regulations as set by the electoral committee to conduct free and fair elections for all.

“I want to at this time call on all trouble makers to stay away from our elections. In fact, Hon. Samuel O. Mariere, Hon Arue Odeimor and Oghenekevwe Kumane are not indigenes of our community. They are from Evwreni town. These are the same people that are troubling Evwreni town for sometime now. They still want to intrude into our community leadership affairs without invitation just to cause crisis here too. We beg them to stay away from our elections. As it’s now, we are also calling on the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Delta state, the head of DSS in the state to kindly invite these trouble makers for immediate interrogations and questioning. Unenurhie is an independent and indigenous community and also a peaceful community. We don’t want our peace and unity to be destroyed by these people.” He said.

Others who spoke including the elders, women and youth leaders of the community threw their full support on the leadership of Mr. Peter Maison, JP and his working national executive body to go for a second tenure as his leadership has produced practical dividends and results in infrastructure, human and capital development and other numerous positive changes in the community.