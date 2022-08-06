1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sat, Aug 6th, 2022

Urhobo Community Hosts Grand Finale Of 2022 World Breast Feeding Week

LAGOS AUGUST 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Primary Healthcare Development agency in collaboration with the World Health Organisation  (WHO) and other partners have held the grand finale of the 2022 World Breastfeeding Week at Orerokpe in Okpe Local Government Area.

The resource person at the event, Beatrice Eluaka, while addressing breastfeeding mothers, stated that the World Alliance  for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) is a global network of individuals and organisations dedicated to the protection, promotion and support  of breastfeeding worldwide.

“WABA coordinates and  organises the world breastfeeding week between August 1st  and 7th every year,” she added. 

She stressed the importance of breastfeeding, stating that breastfeeding  was the feeding of infants or young ones with breast milk directly  from female human breast, not from  a baby bottle or container as breast milk contained all the nutrients infants needed for healthy growth.

The  theme of the 2022  breastfeeding week is tagged ‘Step up breastfeeding, educate and support”.

The wife of the Okpe council chairman, Mrs Mercy Esiowva, expressed  appreciation to the organisers of the programme for choosing Okpe Local Government as the host of the grand finale of the  celebration by the state.

The ceremony featured drama presentation and  other educative lectures.

 

