Urhobo Cattle Rancher Sues IGP, PSC, Delta CP Over Unlawful Detention Of  His Vehicle, Demands N1OOm Damage

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A Cattle and Horse rancher based in Oghior community, Udu local government area of Delta State, Mr Omiunu Bidemi, has petitioned the Police Service Commission, Inspector General of Police, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ughelli Area Commander and one Inspector Godspower (surname unknown) over unlawful detention of his vehicle without any justification.

The applicants through his lawyer, E.O. Erhirhi, is asking for compensation before the Delta State High Court in Ughelli to the tune of N100 million, for alleged unlawful detention and incarceration of his vehicle, a Navy Blue Toyota Rav 4 jeep with registration number FST 263 EG for over a month by Inspector Godspower, Team leader of the Inspector General of Police monitoring squad.

In a suit no: UHC/FR/266/2023, Mr Omiunu Bidemi seeking the order of the court to compel the 5th Respondent Inspector Godspower, who is acting under the authority, control and supervision of the 1st-4th respondent.

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen at Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Mr Omiunu Bidemi said, “On November 21st, I sent my driver, Mr Johnson Oghenebrume on an errand and on his way back, he was stopped by a group of men in a plain black clothes armed with guns, harassing and intimidating the driver besides the vehicle along side a stationed unnumbered Sienna Space Bus without any inscriptions to indicate who they were along Udu

“When my driver alighted from the car to inquire about them, they introduced themselves as Police Officers attached to the IGP monitoring team. They took the key from my driver despite the fact that the vehicle documents were with him.

“I saw them while driving the opposite direction and one them sitting on the driver seat and on seeing my driver I beacon on him to know what the problem was and to my ought most surprise, they jumped into my vehicle, their Sienna and sped off without letting us know where they are taking the car to.

“We tried to follow them but the way they drove my car look like they are kidnap syndicates. It was after we saw some police officers attached to Otu-Jeremi division, whom I narrated my ordeal to that confirm their identity as police officers

“They took my vehicle the Rav 4 Jeep with registration no FST 263EG, Engine no away with the sum of N250, 000, that I was to used in paying my workers and a gold Rolex Wrist Watch valued at $8,000, when conveyed to naira is about N9,000,000 that were in the pigeon hole(Safe Box) of my car.

“It took my lawyer three days precisely on November 23,to finally locate the car at Ughelli Area command and when he met with the police officer, Inspector Godspower who led the team to release the vehicle, he refused and insisted on seeing me and the driver.

“He told my lawyer that he is not answerable to any police officer except for the Inspector General of Police and with the people I saw on that day, I cannot go to them because my life and that of my driver is very important.

“I sent Police officers attached to the Ughelli Area Command, whom I contacted to him to release the vehicle, he blatantly refused and repeatedly stated that neither the Delta State Commissioner of Police nor the Area Commander can order him to release the car to except the IGP.

“How can a police officer who is not answerable to Commissioner of Police, an Area Commander be situated at Ughelli Area Command.”?

“I have suffered economic hardship and currently traumatized emotionally and physically as my cattle ranching has suffered loss of revenue the past two weeks due to the absence of my car which I do use to network with my customers within and outside Delta State.

“I want the court to compel or order the 5th respondent, Inspector Godspower (surname unknown) the 5th Respondent Inspector Godspower, who is acting under the authority, control and supervision of the 1st-4th respondent to unconditionally release my car, Gold Rolex wrist watch, N250, 000 in one thousand naira denomination, and pay a N100, 000,000, (One Hundred Million Naira) as compensation. ”

Effort to contact the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright was not successful.

But senior security source attached to the Delta State Police Command, who confirmed the incident said, “The vehicle was brought in as a suspected stolen vehicle and those that came for the release were asked to provide documents went and never return.”

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com