UPU Expresses Implicit Confidence On Edevbie For Significant Growth Of Delta State

By Fred Edoreh

LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The leadership of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide has expressed implicit confidence on Olorogun David Edevbie to bring greater development and growth to Delta State if elected as Governor.

The declaration was made on Thursday when David Edevbie, the leading aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, met with elders and leaders of the supreme Urhobo cultural organisation to consult with them and seek their blessings on his governorship bid.

Welcoming Edevbie to the meeting held at his country home in Okpare, President General of the Union, Olorogun Moses Taiga, said Edevbie is easily the best hand to deliver greater prosperity for Deltans.

“We have followed Edevbie’s activities through the years and we commend his sterling track record of performance through his services in various administrations of the state and at the national level, besides his achievements while working in the private sector abroad and in Nigeria.”

“The elders and leaders have implicit confidence in Edevbie to deliver on good governance to elevate the economic, infrastructural and social landscape of Delta State with every sense of inclusion, fairness and equity across all the senatorial districts and communities of our dear state.”

In his presentation, Edevbie thanked leaders of the UPU for their love and support through the years and expressed confidence that he would enjoy even greater support from them and all Urhobo sons and daughters towards receiving the mandate to achieve his set agenda for the modernisation of Delta State.

Pointing out that the UPU picked him as their best and sole candidate in the 2014 PDP Gubernatorial Primary from a plethora of worthy contestants which included the sitting Deputy Governor, HE Prof. Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN, the current Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege and Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi among others, he said he was however pleased to have lost to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the outcome reinforced the rotational arrangement of the PDP for the Governorship seat which has brought peace, equity and stability to Delta State.

He urged the UPU leaders to remain resolute in ensuring that the best candidate is presented to Delta State and wins the primary and general elections, now that it is the turn of Delta Central Senatorial District to produce the Governor.

Confirming his mastery of both governance and politics, the three times Delta State Commissioner of Finance, former Principal Secretary to President Yar’Adua and immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Okowa held the UPU spellbound for over one hour as he expertly dissected the developmental, economic and social challenges facing Delta State with an enthralling assessment of the economic progress of the state over the past two decades.

He said his cardinal agenda include uninterrupted power supply across the state, restoring security, boosting industrialization, adequate provision of social infrastructure in a planned manner, integrated multi-modal transportation network and public sector reforms for 21st century service delivery.

The action plan, he said entails the establishment and activation of various industrial hubs across all districts of the state to ensure greater generation of employment opportunities and related enterprises; the diversification of the state economy through the exploration of its diverse natural, agricultural and mineral resources in partnership with the private sector; the provision of high capacity independent power plant; re-organisation and improvement of the security architecture and capacity; greater connection of riverine communities with the upland areas through an integrated roads, marine and rail systems; all inclusive larger scale infrastructural development blueprint backed by legislation; support for local government councils to more effectively deliver on the provision of infrastructure and social services to inner communities, among others.

Edevbie who commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his achievements, especially on roads, infrastructural development, jobs and wealth creation and peacebuilding, assured that he will consolidate on Okowa’s legacies and invest more in various aspects of his SMART and Stronger Delta programmes and projects, pointing out that it would be easy for him to do so having been part of the programmes and contributed in achieving some of them, working under Governor Okowa and other past Governors of the State from 1999.

He assured the elders that his tenure as Governor would bring glory to Delta State such that the Urhobo nation would be hugely proud of him as their son.

Reputed industrialist, Olorogun Morrison Olori who also spoke at the occasion pointed out that while David Edevbie is widely accepted as the most competent, experienced and best prepared to lead the state to higher fortunes, his vision and action plans are very clear, most convincing and he has proven capacity to deliver.

“I will advise that Urhobo nation should present only their best, not only to safeguard our chances of victory but, most importantly, to ensure that, at the end of the day, we have presented a Governor that will return high performance for the benefit of all Deltans, the pride of Urhobo nation and to the glory of God.”

Assuring Edevbie of their full support behind him, the elders and leaders among whom were also the Deputy President General of UPU, Chief Capt Onoharigho, Chief Mrs Christy Siakpere (Jp) and other eminent personalities jointly blessed Edevbie, praying God to grant him success as Governor of Delta State.

Olorogun David Edevbie was accompanied on the visit by Chief Clement Ofuani, the Director General of his campaign organisation, former State Commissioners, Professor Hope Eghagha, Dr. Karo Ilolo and Hon. Vincent Uduaghan.