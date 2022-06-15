UPU Commends Tanker Driver, Ejiro Otarigho For Diverting Disaster In Agbarho

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Olorogun (Dr.) Moses Oghenerume Taiga, JP, President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Worldwide, has commended Mr. Ejiro Otarigho for his heroic act of averting an oil tanker tragedy in Urhoboland, describing him as a true Urhobo hero of the twenty-first century.

In a statement, Olorogun Moses Taiga said Ejiro Otarigho demonstrated uncommon selflessness, sacrifice, and bravery by driving a blazing oil tanker that contained the substance away from a densely populated residential area in Agbarho Town, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State to a sparsely populated area to reduce the amount of damage it would create if it exploded.

While also thanking God for the safety of lives in the incident, the UPU helmsman stated that “Otarigho’s sacrifice and courageous conduct is deeply appreciated by the UPU. We praise his insight to preserve humanity and rescue the lives and properties of thousands of Agbarho residents, as well as avert a massive oil fire tragedy in Urhobo territory.

“As terrifying as it is, Otarigho’s heroism is a statement of the character of his personality. Our wonderful son exemplified unusual selflessness by prioritizing others over his interests, safety, and even his young family, at great risk to his life. He is a true Urhobo hero of the twenty-first century and a real-life Superman,” the UPU President-General said.

Taiga further said, “there are no words to express the depth of our thankfulness. His selflessness is something we admire. The Urhobo Nation will be eternally grateful to him for ensuring the safety of the Urhobo people and other Nigerians in the Agbarho Kingdom.

“Posterity records Ejiro Otarigho’s gallantry, and it has a distinct and deserving position in Urhobo Nation, Delta State, Nigeria, and beyond in popular and traditional tales about valour and heroism. We salute him.”