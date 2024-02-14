UPU Apapa Branch Elects New EXCO As Emaniru Emerged  President

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Apapa branch on Saturday, February 10th, 2024 elected new members of executive to run the affairs of the Union.

The election which was held at the headquarters of UPU Apapa branch in Ajegunle, Lagos state was attended by ten delegates from the seven sub branches that made up of UPU Apapa branch.

Chief Joseph Emaniru was unanimously elected as the President, while Barr Sunny Toweh emerged as the Vice President.

Other members elected into the executive were Chief Austin Ojameruaye- Secretary, Victor Ovoru-Assistant Secretary, Mrs Evlyn Cousin- Financial Secretary and Mr P.T. Benson-Vice Financial Secretary.

Others are David Arhere-Treasurer, Davidson Anire-Public Relation Officer, Mrs Patience Onogagamue-Welfare and Mr Friday Eddyo-Spokesman.

In his acceptance speech titled, “Uniting Urhobos: A Vision For Progress And Harmony” the newly elected President of UPU Apapa branch, Chief Joseph Emaniru expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the members who have entrusted him with this responsibility, promising that he is committed to serving them with integrity, dedication and passion.

“I stand before you today with a clear vision and a steadfast commitment to unite the Urhobos in Lagos and to bring all Urhobo societies together. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for our community, and I am honored to lead the charge in fostering greater unity, collaboration, and progress among us.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the outgoing President, Mr. Ovie Oghenekaro, for his dedicated service and leadership. I pledge to build upon the foundation he has laid and to work tirelessly for the progress of our union.

“I also want to extend my gratitude to former President Chief (Sir) Philip Edemete for his wise counsel and encouragement. Your words resonate deeply with me, and I am committed to upholding the legacy of the UPU as the mouthpiece of the Urhobos in Lagos and beyond.

“As we embark on this journey together, I pledge to work closely with the Ikeja Branch, the Urhobo Social Clubs and Associations, the Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs, and the South-South Traditional Council of Chiefs. Together, we will strengthen our bonds, amplify our voices, and advance the interests of our community.

“Furthermore, I am committed to fostering a cordial relationship with our gracious hosts, the Yoruba people. Mutual respect, understanding, and collaboration are essential for building a thriving and harmonious community, and I look forward to cultivating strong ties with our Yoruba brothers and sisters.

“In closing, I would like to express my gratitude to all the members of the Union executive, including Barr. Sunday Toweh, our Vice President, and Chief Austin Ojameruaye, our Secretary, for their willingness to serve. Together, we will work tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations and dreams of our community.

“Once again, thank you all for your trust, support, and confidence. I am deeply honored to serve as your President, and I am committed to leading our community to greater heights. Together, let us forge a future filled with unity, progress, and prosperity for all Urhobos in Lagos,” he stated.

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com