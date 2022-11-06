Unknown Gunmen Attack Tompolo’s Speedboat, Cart Away 200 Horse Power Engine

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Unknown gunmen, yesterday, attacked Tompolo’s Pipeline Surveillance boat, Tantita, assigned to Tuomo Unit and headed by the traditional prime minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Delta State, High Chief Mike Loyibo, and made away with its 200 horse power engine.

Tantita is the company that recently won a multi-billion contract to protect crude oil pipelines in the Niger Delta against oil thieves and headed by a former militant leader, Government Ekpenupolo, aka Tompolo.

The incident occurred at Aleibiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, a few hours after Loyibo and his team went to visit Henry Azazi, the new Coordinator of Aleibiri Unit. Our source disclosed that Azazi went to resume office, yesterday, after Gen. Gowon Abenzi, his predecessor, was relieved of his position.

However, Azazi was reported to have swung into action and asked everyone to be calm, noting he would unravel the perpetrators of the attack and theft.

Contacted, Loyibo’s community source at Tuomo, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Yes, it happened yesterday at Aleibiri, a neighbouring community in Bayelsa State. They made away with both the 200 HP engine and boat and we’ve launched a search operation to recover it.

“We know the perpetrators and we’ll recover it by any means necessary”.

Vanguard