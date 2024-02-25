Unconstitutional Imposition Of Acting President On Lagos UPU Youths And Matters Arising

Share This





















By Chief Austin Ojameruaye

LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-I found it necessary to address you in the course of our Union history. It behooves me as the founding father, first president and immediate past president of the UPU Youth Lagos to speak on this controversial appointment of an acting President for the UPU Youth Lagos State.

History will not forgive me if I fail to speak nothing but the truth as far as the issue of an acting President is concern. Thus, I am going to speak and the echoes of my speech will emit the elusive facts and figures surrounding this brouhaha.

The UPU Youth Lagos is one united chapter that has never experience any form of internal crisis since inception, despite having two UPU Branches in Lagos. The Youth body has been a blessing to both the Apapa and Ikeja Branches, by creating the Ejigbo Sub Branch and the Alimosho Sub Branch. And you will agree with me that they are the two best Sub Branches in Lagos State. The Youth body also enjoy cordial relationship with the Urhobo social clubs , Associations and the Urhobos in Lagos state.

The President William Meate current leadership inaugurated the UPU Youth Lekki Branch in September 2022, with Comrade Avwerosuoghene as Chairman and Hon. Edafe Theocracy as the Vice Chairman amongst others. Within a month, Hon. Edafe Theocracy resigned against all appeal that he cannot work with Comrade Avwerosuoghene (Don Charger) now appointed Acting President of the Youth whom he now wants to work with. Comrades, my effort in trying to unite both of them proved abortive not until the Urhobo Ovovo Party last December.

You all will agree with me that until 17th February 2024 when Comrade Avwerosuoghene was enforced on the UPU Youth Lagos state by our Union PG, himself and President William Meate are best of friends. Now our beloved PG worldwide has put a knife in that which has held these two vibrant youths together, causing disaffection and bad blood amongst our Youths and Union. Now, is our PG who is a legal guru promoting peace, unity and progress in our Union? The answer is NO. Then how can the PG who claim to be here in Lagos to unite URHOBOS IN LAGOS, now create disunity amongst two best friends? No responsible registered member of the UPU Youth Lagos state will celebrate this coup de ta, which is dead on arrival.

Comrade Avwerosuoghene , you and President Williams remains my best men here in Lagos. I have not been happy since this ugly incident. But I must thank both of you for not allowing this to make you guys dance naked in the market square. You are too close to comrade William and innocent to be used to fuel this crisis. Go to memory lane and remember the good times we have shared together and honourably pull out of this IMPOSSIBLE MISSION. For our Union is governed by constitution. No room for appointed leadership or Committee. The UPU Youth Lagos will not allow anyone to retard her progress. We say NO to OWHOBILIST POLITICS BY ANY LEADER.

My beloved Branch chairman of UPU Youth Lekki, don’t portray yourself as a DESPERANDO, GREEDY and UNGRATEFUL person.

Comrade William rose gradually from register member to elected branch chairman and now elected President. Comrade Avwerosuoghene, don’t truncate President Williams mandate.

My great comrades, the purported letter from the National Youth President, comrades Blessed Ughere is a face saving one for our PG and after thought to deceive our Youths and general public. How can my able National Youth President issue a congratulatory letter to an imposed acting President? It is maladministration especially when the democratically elected President Williams has not been officially communicated of his illegal removal from office in a beer parlour outing. There is no constitutional justification that demand this undemocratic action and mutiny by our PG and his cohorts.

Here in UPU Lagos, there is no room for appointed leadership or committee. We are matured and civilize enough to elect our leaders or committee. Our able PG and UPU Ighele National President cannot appoint leaders for us. We are committed democrat that work with the Union constitution. Thus put up a clarion call to our vibrant and indefatigable UPU Youth of Lagos state to immediately terminate this bad pregnancy. You all should vehemently say NO TO APPOINTED PRESIDENT IN OUR BELOVED UNION. For Comrade William Meate remain the CONSTITUTIONAL, DEMOCRATIC AND UNDISPUTED UPU YOUTH PRESIDENT, LAGOS STATE.

I therefore implore our able PG to correct these abnormalities. Once more, I want to call on comrade Avwerosuoghene to listen to voice of reasoning and denounce these coup plotters.

LITTLE IS ENOUGH FOR THE WISE.

LONG LIVE UPU YOUTH LAGOS.

LONG LIVE UPU YOUTH NATIONAL

LONG LIVE UPU APAPA & IKEJA BRANCH.

LONG LIVE UPU WORLDWIDE.

Chief Austin Ojameruaye Ex President UPU Youth Lagos.

(THE BLACK PRESIDENT)

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com