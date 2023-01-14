UK Group Condemns Delta “Stomach Infrastructure” Politicians Who Defected From PDP

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Advocate 4 Sheriff, United Kingdom(UK) has condemned and described as laughable recent defections from the PDP by persons who have benefited immensely from the party in the last 20years.

The group’s president, Chief Dr. Ogheneovoh Amurun and secretary Mr. Ufuoma Omojimite in a statement said “these are characters without principle but merely “stomach infrastructure politicians”

According to the group, nobody should take these people seriously anymore because they have demonstrated that it’s only their interest that matters.

They stated that Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is a tested and trusted leader who rose from the grass roots due to his loyalty to colleagues and the party.

He was Chairman in Osubi, from 1996 to 2003, a Special Assistant, Senior Special Assistant, Special Adviser to the Governor, member of the House of Assembly, now Speaker.

“He is now longest serving Speaker with the most peaceful tenure because he continue to be trusted by all as a unifier with a capacity to carry everybody along.” they said

The Delta Advocate 4 Sheriff believed that with Hon. Oborevwori’s “More Agenda” the Gov Ifeanyi Okowa’s immense achievements will be enhanced in terms of infrastructure, human capital and inclusiveness.

They urged all PDP members and Deltans to sustain their support for His Excellency, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and Hon Oborevwori as better days are ahead with them as Vice President and governor respectively.

They predicted that after the 2023 elections, Oborevwori will retire Agege, Gbagi from active politics.

According to them, due to Gov. Okowa’s purposeful leadership and judicious application of funds across all sectors of the state, the economy is developing rapidly while Asaba International Airport has become number six busiest commercial hub in Nigeria, with massive in flux of business people, holiday makers and tourists from within and outside the country.

The Group also commended Chief Francis Ariyor(JP) Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW) Delta State chapter for his solid support for the election of Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the next governor to continue the implementation of the Gov Okowa’s impactful program for the state.