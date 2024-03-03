UK-Based Nigerian Philantropist To Unveil ‘World Class’ Football Academy In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A philanthropist, David Ubogu, is set to unveil a ‘world class’ football academy in Delta State, to join the league of the nation’s football academies that would groom young talented footballers.

A philanthropist, David Ubogu, is set to unveil a ‘world class’ football academy in Delta State, to join the league of the nation’s football academies that would groom young talented footballers.

Ubogu said the like of international football star, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Belgium and Australia football clubs had agreed to partner with him to achieve his dreams.

Speaking with journalists in Asaba, Ubogu, a Deltan, who is currently based in United Kingdom, said the football academy known as ‘Ubogu Football Academy’ will focus more on the youth across the country, to give them the knowledge and understanding of football.

According to him, the idea was for the young footballers to gain an opportunity that will make them excel within and outside Nigeria.

“We have done everything necessarily needed for the academy to kick off, but we are waiting for the date. So, before the football academy finally unveil in Delta State, the management had arranged for a yearly football tournament for the young ones between the ages of 14 and 19; and it will hold in May in Asaba.”

He explained that the tournament is expected to create awareness and opportunity for the youth to excel in football games.

“During the tournament, we will showcase talents, and bring in experiences gained over the years to bear for the benefits of the participants,” he added.

He said there would be presentation of trophy, award of medals and price for the first, second and third positions at the end of the game.

Also speaking, the Director General (DG), Ezeagwu Jeff, said the academy would help to fish out talented footballers from the streets and empower them to make a good living, sports being a lucrative business every parents would want his or her child to participate.

On the football tournament, Jeff stated that many states, particularly states in the South South and Southeast States, had indicated interest to participate when the game kick off.

The Guardian-Nigeria

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com