Ughelli Council Boss Enforces Oborevwori’s Order, Evacuates Traders  From Otovwodo Junction

LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-THE Ughelli North Local Government Chairman, Godwin Aside, in line with the directives of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has evacuated all traders and businessmen on the East-West Road at Otovwodo-Ughelli Junction.

The council boss, who was on ground to supervise the exercise, told journalists that the need to evacuate all those trading along the roadside and those who built temporary structures under the high tension wire became imperative as it imposed dangers to lives of the people.

He said: “Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was in Ughelli last week and he directed that all traders and businessmen trading along East/West road by Otovwodo junction to relocate immediately within a week of grace or prepare to face the long arm of the law.

“Successive government of the state had advised the traders and market women trading along the walkways to leave, but they were adamant.

“Today we are here to enforce the state government directives; we are pulling down all structures, caravans along the road for easy flow of movement.”

While warning the traders and market women trading along the road and walkways in the council areas not to dare the authority of the state government, he said the task force will be ground to arrest any violator of the law.

Also speaking to newsmen, the Delta State Commandant of Vigilantes Group of Nigeria (VGN), Mr. Monday Ohwesiri, appealed to the market women and traders to bear with the state government in the pragmatic agenda to develop and bring dividend of democracy to all Deltans.

Ohwesiri assured the state government of the readiness of VGN Delta State chapter to collaborate the state government developmental agenda and to make the state crime free.

Vanguard