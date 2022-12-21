Ughelli Based  Okowa’s Aide Doles Out Christmas Gift To Over 120 Women

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Às activities inheritant of the yuletide continue to rent the air, an Ughelli base aid of Gov Ifeanyi Okowa, has doled out some food items to women of his ward

The event which held at Margaret Emu str off Arumala, Ughelli weekend had in attendance over one hundred and twenty women benefiting from the items. The area covered is Ughelli North ward two /six.

According to the donor, Mr Efe Omohwovo, a Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation , the donation of rice to PDP women in Overbridge which comprise ten polling units was imperative as his personal contribution mark the Christmas festivities.

” This gesture is a token on behalf of His Excellence Sen Ifeanyi Okpwa our amiable governor in Delta state.

“As you all know my appointment is just about six months old and in between the time I have sunk borehole water. I am equally working towards another one and will soon be in place.

Meanwhile, the governor’s SA has urged the women not to allow them deceived by any other political party addin g that only PDP has the solution to the problems of Nigeria.

Reacting, the PDP ward chairman, Mr Emegere Ejovwokoghene lauded EFE for hs move describing it as worth emulating.

Other party officials present at the ceremony are Stanley Clever, LGA Youth Leader, Send Eghene, women Leader; whegbere Omoh, Joseph Buluku , unit chairmen.