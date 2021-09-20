Uduaghan To Deliver Keynote Address At Delta Online Publishers Third Annual Lecture

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has been scheduled to be the Keynote Speaker at this year’s Delta Online Publishers Forum’s third annual Conference/lecture.

In a Statement signed by the Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Deacon Chijioke Williams Ugbolue and the Secretary, Mr. Miracle Enuji, the former Governor, will be speaking on the theme of the Conference; “Niger Delta Economy: Building A New Face For The Region.”

According to the Committee, the lecture which is the Forum’s third lecture in their annual lecture series, will hold on Thursday, October 21st, 2021, at the Banquet hall of the prestigious Orchid Hotels and Conference Centre, Asaba, Delta state, beginning at 11am.

The Committee said that Dr. Uduaghan was overwhelmingly chosen for the lecture, based on his vast knowledge and experience in Niger Delta affairs and as an Ex-Governor who has put in a lot towards the development of the region.

“This year’s topic was carefully chosen, after much deliberation, especially with the resumed call and agitation for a better deal for the people of the Niger Delta, even with the general call for restructuring and devolution of powers in the country.

“How can a better deal be achieved for the people of the Niger Delta? How can their economy be improved? How can there be sustained peace and security in the Niger Delta? How can restiveness and agitations be replaced with peace and satisfaction in the region that is critical to the economic survival of Nigeria?

“These and many other issues, are what the lecture will address,” the Conference Committee affirmed.

They further revealed that a panel of experienced personalities in governance, Niger Delta Struggle, Security, Peace, Oil and Gas, the Academia as well as the Environment, has been constituted and scheduled to discuss the theme of the Conference at the lecture.

Those slated for the panel discussion include; a renowned Niger Delta activist, Annkio Briggs, the Delta State Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, the former Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Dr. Nwanze Ignatius Ezuem and Chief Comrade Sheriff Mulade of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ.