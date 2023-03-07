Uduaghan Reacts To Dumping PDP, Says I am Working For Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The immediate-past governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan has denied plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His Media Assistant, Monoyo Edon in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, noted that the former governor is still in the PDP and has no plan of leaving the party, stressing that he is working for the party’s victory in the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

Read the full statement below: “The attention of His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, the Immediate Past Governor of Delta State and Chieftain of the PDP has been drawn to some fake news circulating from the propaganda mill of the opposition in some section of the social media that he has abandoned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to an unnamed party.

“His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, CON, is unbothered by such fake news which come aplenty during electioneering period but it has become expedient to erase whatever cheap gains the opposition aimed to reap from it by deflating the lies ahead of the gubernatorial and state legislature elections on Saturday March 11, 2023.

“The two-time immediate past Governor of Delta State is still in the PDP and don’t have any plans of exiting the party. Dr. Uduaghan is more than ever committed to the ideals of the PDP and is working assiduously with other faithfuls to deliver victory for his gubernatorial candidate, the Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and all House of Assembly candidates on Saturday, March 11.

“He enjoins the general public to disregard such fictitious news and other propaganda been peddled against the party, assuring that the party will put an excellent show at the polls and through God’s grace, Deltans will choose the PDP over other parties.

“The chieftain encouraged all party faithfuls and Deltans to come out in their numbers to carry out their civic duties in an orderly manner.

ThisDay