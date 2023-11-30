Two Years On, Father Of  Late  Student Of Bowen College Lekki Insists On justice 

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Father of late Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, has vowed to pursue case of his late son to a logical conclusion.

Thursday, November 30, 2023 will mark two years of his demise.

The late Oromoni Jnr reportedly died on November 30, 2021, at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State following health complications that allegedly occurred at his school, Dowen College, Lagos.

It was learnt that the boy was allegedly beaten and forcibly given a concussion to drink at school by five senior students.

The family of late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, the deceased student of Dowen College Lekki, Lagos State, who died in controversial circumstances on November 30, 2021, has continued to cry out for justice on the matter, two years on.

Oromoni allegedly died as a result of bullying, assault, negligence and administration of poisonous substance in the school, allegedly by five senior students from his school.

The father of the deceased student, Mr. Sylvester Oromoni, said that he is compelled to take this step as a means to seeking justice, two years since his son has been in the morgue.

According to him, “As the father of the deceased, I cannot be tired or discouraged from pursuing justice as I have promised my son to get him justice even if it will take thirty years to achieve it.

“Thursday, November 30, 2023,makes it two year since the demise of my son and the body is still in the morgue, yet to be buried.

“May the soul of Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr.) and all departed souls rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

