Two Dead In Ghastly Auto-Crash Along East-West In Ughelli

LAGOS JULY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two unidentified persons were last Wednesday feared dead in a road accident involving a Mercedes Benz and Sienna cars at Agbarha-Otor junction axis of the East/West road, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

The deceased, a male and female died instantly with their legs broken in the accident involving the two cars, Mercedes Benz 350 with reg no: Abuja, KUJ-438-BW and the Sienna with reg no: Lagos, AKD-905-YF.

Though the cause of the accident involving the vehicles could not be ascertained as they going towards same direction.

Sources at the scene disclosed that the driver of the Sienna was awaiting passengers when the Mercedes Benz swept him and the lady away.

The corpse of the lady was dropped off by the Benz opposite a popular transport company in the Ughelli.

When contacted, a Federal Road Safety Corps, from Ughelli Unit Command said, “We were called and when we got to the scene, we saw two dead bodies in an accident involving a while Mercedes Benz white and a Sienna.

“It was a case of over speeding and lost of control by the Mercedes. The driver was attending to the passenger at the boot of the Sienna when they were swept away.

“Their remains have been deposited at the morgue and the Two vehicles have been towed to the police station.” The anonymous FRSC Officer revealed.

