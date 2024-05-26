Truck Loaded With 840 Crates Of Beer Stolen In Enugu State Intercepted Along Benin-Asaba Expressway 

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An operative of the Delta State Police command has intercepted a truck loaded 840 crates of lager beer stolen from Enugu state. The truck was recovered along Benin-Asaba expressway by operatives from B’ Division Asaba, Delta State while performing stop and search duty along the route.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe in a statement made available to Urhobotoday explained that on 17/05/2024 at about 0005hrs, operatives from B’ Division Asaba while performing stop and search duty along Benin-Asaba Expressway acting on a tip-off intercepted a diesel truck with registration NO: ENU 564 ZU, loaded with Eight Hundred and Forty crates of life Lager Beer. The truck was driven on 15/05/2024 by one Collins Ogbodo Ude ‘M’ a driver with Lumie Haulage Breweries Company, Enugu.

According to Edafe, the truck was stolen from where it was parked at Umuasea Bus Stop in Udi Local Government Area Enugu State.

He explained that with the aid of technically driven intelligence, the truck was later located in Delta State and intercepted by operatives of the ‘B’ division.

“One male suspect Emeka Okorie aged 32yrs from Imo state was arrested while two other suspects escaped. Upon search of the truck, one cut-to-size locally made double barrel pistol and four live cartridges were recovered. Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect are ongoing,” he stated.

