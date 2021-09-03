Triplets In Verge Of Death As Parents Cry Out For Public Assistance In Urhobo Community

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A set of triplets recently delivered at the Genera Hospital Orerokpe, headquaters of Okpe LGA, Delta State are currently at danger list of death at Oviri-Okpe Community.

The triplets who were delivered few days ago were said to be too small and needed incubator to further develop them.

After delivery, they were rejected by the Orerokpe General Hospital that delivered them and were promptly referred to Eku Baptist Hospital to be placed on incubators.

On getting there, the management of Eku Baptist Hospital were said to have referred them to Central Hospital Warri. At Central Hospital Warri, they were purportedly referred due to lack of space.

Consequently, the confused father of the triplets decided to take the babies to a private hospital. At the private hospital, they were asked to pay #150,000 before attending to them.

The couple who were further confused for lack of money to pay the whooping deposit later decided to take their babies home.

As at the time of filling this report, the triplets are at danger list of death except something urgent is done.

In a chat with journalists, the father of the triplets, Mr Best Godwin Asaba decried the deplorable financial state of the family and appealed to the Delta State Government, Corporate bodies, politicians, churches, Non Governmental Organization, and well meaning individuals to come to the aide of the family so as to save the lives of the children.