Tributes Pour In As Delta Journalist Bids Mother Final Farewell

LAGOS DECEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a beehive of burial activities on the 2nd day of December 2023 as the Publicity Secretary of University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA) Worldwide, Comrade Enitan Abel Johngold Orheruata, who also doubles as the Chairman, Federal Information Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Delta State Council, buried his mother Late Deaconess Victoria Omatie Esiorho at Jesse Town, Ethiope West LGA of Delta State.

The occasion was graced by state and national dignitaries, officers of the Nigeria Police Force as well as representatives of unions, associations and agency who turned up with their tributes and of which Comrade Abel Johngold is prominently a member. Conspicuous in the occasion were the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Delta State Council led by the State Chairman Comrade Churchill Oyowe who was represented by the State Vice Chairman, Comrade Felix Ekwu, Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) led by Comrade Emmanuel Enebeli of Ndokwa Reporters, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Nigeria Police Force, National Orientation Agency (NOA) Delta State Directorate led by Mr. Chris Anyabuine ably represented by the Chief Orientation and Mobilization Officer in Sapele LGA, Mrs Bridget Ede, Federal Information Chapel of the NUJ Delta State Council represented by its Secretary, Comrade Wilbet Ijeoma, University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA), Asaba Chapter and Worldwide, as well as National Association of Seadogs (NAS).

The occasion also had the eminence and presence of the Chief Press Secretary of Delta State Governor, Chief Festus Ahon and the immediate past State Chairman of the NUJ Delta State Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu.

“In this time of mourning, there wouldn’t have been a better time time to have you all than now”; Johngold expressed, as he thanked his colleagues and associates from all ranks who came in their numbers to honour him on the occasion of his mother’s burial.

“Late Deaconess Victoria Omatie Esiorho was outspoken, hardworking and appreciated by those who loved truth, justice and fairness; a no nonsense woman who always stood by the truth; a retired Superintendent of Police who headed many divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force as DTO, DCO and DPO”; Johngold remarked, as he read his mother’s biography amid hope of fulfilment of a life well spent.

“When is it ideal to die, Mummy mi?”; Johngold queried, as he made a difficult tribute of his late mother and believed that death is an eventuality and part of fulfilment in life. Johngold continued… “The Heroine of IWETA and MABIAKU Dynasties….. Mother and Friend…….You will forever remain in Our Hearts……We remember You today and Always……Rest in Peace Our Dear Mother…..Rest In Perfect Peace Deaconess Victoria Omatie Iweta Esiorho (Mrs)”.

In an appreciation message, Comrade Abel Johngold together with his wife Lady Bridget Onome Johngold, on behalf of their families, expressed profound gratitude to his colleagues, friends and well-wishers for their calls, support and presence during the burial ceremony of his beloved mother, and pray God Almighty to grant them safe journey back to their respective destinations in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen.