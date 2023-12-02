Traders Make Futile Efforts To Salvage Their Goods As Fire Razes Shops In Ekpan Roundabout

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Several shops were on Friday night razed down in a fire incident along the popular Complex Road by the Ekpan Roundabout in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Many shop owners made fruitless efforts to salvage their goods as the fire spread from one shop to the other, The PUNCH reports.

The cause of the fire was not known as of the time of filing this report.

Firefighters from the nearby Warri Refinery later rushed to the scene to rescue the situation.

They were still battling with the fire as of the time of filing this report.

Punch

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com