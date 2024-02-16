Ticket Levy: How Task Force Member Allegedly Strangled Keke Rider To Death In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH(URHOBOTODAY)-A member of Delta State Revenue Task Force team, Tunde, popularly known as Osama has allegedly strangled a Keke rider, Augustine Williams to death during a heated argument over ticket levy in Sapele.

Trouble was said to have started, Tuesday evening, along Awolowo area as Tunde was said to have flagged down Augustine’s tricycle demanding the daily revenue levy.

Sources, who begged to remain anonymous, disclosed that a heated argument ensued as Tunde attempted to seize the tricycle key.

In an attempt to defend himself, Augustine grabbed Tunde’s hand, as the situation escalated into a fight. Shockingly, amidst the chaos, Tunde was alleged to have held his neck causing him to collapse in distress.

“He was jerking uncontrollably and we managed to revive him briefly before rushing him to the hospital,” an eyewitness said. Doctors were said to have declared Augustine dead on arrival.

The incident sparked outrage among onlookers, with fellow Keke drivers citing daily harassment and extortion at the hands of the revenue task force.

With the building tension, the angry riders who had mobilised other Keke and Okada riders were about hitting the streets for protest when the police stopped them.

Ese Agbamitor, a fellow Tricycle rider, who voiced his frustration, accused the revenue team enforcers of creating an unbearable environment. (Vanguard)

