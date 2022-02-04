Three Yahoo Boys Convicted In Asaba, To Forfeit Cars, Money, Houses To FG

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 secured the conviction of three internet fraudsters.

The convicts, Stephan Isibor, Victor Keniyei and Rasheed Buraimoh were arraigned before Justice F. O. Olubanjo of the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State on a one-count charge of impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

The trio was said to have used false identities to defraud unsuspecting foreign nationals.

The charge against Isibor reads: “that you Stephan Isibor (m) sometime in 2019 at Delta State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, sent electronic message which materially misrepresented your identity to Sarah and Mary, residents of the United States of America which they relied upon and suffered financial loss in the sum of N25,000,000 (Twenty Five Million Naira) and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14(2)of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015.”

The charge against Victor Keniyei reads: “that you, Victor Keniyei (m) sometime between January and 12th of September 2021 at Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, sent electronic message which materially misrepresented your identity to Kia Abdool, a lady in the United States of America which she relied upon and suffered financial loss in the sum of $982.98 and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14(2)of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015.”

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges, prompting the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, to ask the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Justice Olubanjo convicted and sentenced the duo of Isibor and Keniyei to five years imprisonment with the option of N1 million fine each, while Buraimoh bagged five years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000.

The defendants are to forfeit their cars – Black Mercedes Benz GLE 2017 Model, Mercedes Benz C300 4matic 2003 Model and Toyota Rav4 – and mobile phones, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In addition, Isibor and Keneyei are to forfeit the balance in their various bank accounts to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Furthermore, Isibor is to forfeit 0.157BTC equivalent of $7,462.15 that was recovered in his bitcoin account with Exedus to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The court also ordered them to undertake in writing to be of good behavior after serving their terms.

PM NEWS