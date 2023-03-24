Three Arraigned In Asaba Court  For Alleged Election Violence In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three persons have been arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court in Asaba, Delta State over their alleged involvement in violence during the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly in the state.

The accused persons include Udeh Henry Chukwuedo (32), Dike Onyekahi Samuel (27) and Rabbi Godwin Nana (29).

In charge number CMA/103c/2023, the Commissioner of Police, as complainant, in a four-count charge, accused the defendants and others now at large, of breaching relevant sections of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The accused persons however pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Presiding Magistrate, C.I. Moeteke granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each and one surety each in like sum.

The bail was granted by the court following oral application by the defence counsel, V.O. Agu who argued that the offence is bailable.

The court thereafter adjourned the case to May 9, 2023.

In count one, the defendants and others now at large, had on March 18, 2023 at “Ogwashi-Uku in the Ogwashi-Uku Magisterial District but triable in Asaba, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: being in possession of live cartridges during the conduct of the Governorship and state House of Assembly elections and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 121(5) of the Electoral Act, 2022.”

In count II, the defendants and others at large, were accused of being in possession of three live cartridges during the elections, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 126(f) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Sun News Online